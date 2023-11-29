© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A movie night with George Prentice event details
Check out which TWO local nonprofits are the 2023 Giving Tuesday underwriting recipients!

A look at the first commercial direct air carbon capture plant in the U.S.

By Manola Secaira/CapRadio
Published November 29, 2023 at 3:41 PM MST

This month in California, the nation's first commercial direct air carbon capture plant went live. Climate experts say the technology has its limits.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Manola Secaira/CapRadio

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate