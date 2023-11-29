© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nominate your favorite local nonprofit and help us give back on Giving Tuesday!

Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Leila Fadel
Published November 29, 2023 at 3:04 AM MST

Secretary of State Blinken will head to the Middle East again. President Biden to tout clean energy jobs in Colorado. How the U.S. will be impacted if global warming goes beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Copyright 2023 NPR
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate