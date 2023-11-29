© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Researchers want to study UFOs. How do they collect good data?

Published November 29, 2023 at 5:20 AM MST

A number of military pilots testified before Congress recently about unexplained objects seen in airspace.

Scientists, including those at NASA, are interested in studying UFOs or, as they’re now called, UAPs — unidentified anomalous phenomena. But there’s a big challenge; it’s difficult to collect the data to draw scientific conclusions.

Alan Tu of WHYY’s The Pulse reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

