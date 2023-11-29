© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Check out which TWO local nonprofits are the 2023 Giving Tuesday underwriting recipients!

Why the $100 billion pledged to help developing countries cope with climate change isn't enough

Published November 29, 2023 at 5:33 AM MST

Developed countries promised poorer nations $100 billion a year in climate financing by 2020. But that pales in comparison to what the developing world needs to deal with rising temperatures.

Now, wealthy countries are preparing to set a new funding target. However, no matter what goal they set, they have a terrible track record of delivering the money they promised. And that money is crucial for global efforts to fight climate change.

NPR’s Julia Simon reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate