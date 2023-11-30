© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A movie night with George Prentice event details
Check out which TWO local nonprofits are the 2023 Giving Tuesday underwriting recipients!

Life expectancy and suicide

WAMU 88.5 | By AC Valdez
Published November 30, 2023 at 7:19 AM MST
Exterior of the Center for Disease Control (CDC) headquarters is seen in Atlanta, Georgia.
Exterior of the Center for Disease Control (CDC) headquarters is seen in Atlanta, Georgia.

How long can an average American expect to live? Recent trends in the U.S. have caused concern since the start of the pandemic. Now, we have new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

According to the CDC,life expectancy rose in 2022. That’s the first gain since the pandemic. An average American can expect to live 77.5 years, up 1.1 years from 2021. But the suicide rate is climbing.

We talk about the new life expectancy data and discuss what it means, post-pandemic.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5
AC Valdez

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate