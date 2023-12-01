Catholic Cardinal in Ghana says homosexuality should not be a criminal offense
A new measure being debated in Ghana that targets LGBTQ+ people is receiving surprising pushback from the country's top Catholic cardinal.
Copyright 2023 NPR
