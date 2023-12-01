© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Catholic Cardinal in Ghana says homosexuality should not be a criminal offense

By Emmanuel Akinwotu
Published December 1, 2023 at 3:09 AM MST

A new measure being debated in Ghana that targets LGBTQ+ people is receiving surprising pushback from the country's top Catholic cardinal.

Emmanuel Akinwotu
Emmanuel Akinwotu is an international correspondent for NPR. He joined NPR in 2022 from The Guardian, where he was West Africa correspondent.

