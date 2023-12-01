© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A movie night with George Prentice event details
Check out which TWO local nonprofits are the 2023 Giving Tuesday underwriting recipients!

Commercial deep sea mining fight heats up

Published December 1, 2023 at 5:33 AM MST

A battle that has been brewing over deep sea mining exploded last week. Activists from Greenpeace boarded a marine research vessel between Hawaii and Mexico on Saturday without the captain’s permission over concerns at the environmental impact of such mining.

The vessel in question was only researching the potential, but the company behind it has already confirmed plans to begin mining within a few years.

WBUR’s Daniel Ackerman has been tracking this complicated conflict. He joins host Scott Tong.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate