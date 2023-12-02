As Israel's air strikes resume, the U.S. and Qatar try to negotiate another ceasefire
Israel says it's hit more than 400 targets since the resumption of fighting in Gaza, as Qatar and the US try to negotiate another ceasefire.
Copyright 2023 NPR
