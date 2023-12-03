WHO expert warns of disease risk in Gaza amidst a collapsing healthcare system
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Dr. Margaret Harris from the World Health Organization about the growing risk of untreated diseases in Gaza.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Dr. Margaret Harris from the World Health Organization about the growing risk of untreated diseases in Gaza.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.