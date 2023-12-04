Oklahoma Public Schools aren't required to teach sex ed, so some churches are
In Oklahoma, some kids get sex education through their church because the state doesn't require the subject to be taught in public schools.
Copyright 2023 NPR
In Oklahoma, some kids get sex education through their church because the state doesn't require the subject to be taught in public schools.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.