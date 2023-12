Here & Now host Robin Young speaks with Wall Street Journal Israel-based reporter Dov Lieber about the battle for Khan Younis, Gaza’s second-largest city. Israeli officials think it will be pivotal, and there will be challenges will be to reconstruct Gaza after.

Click here for more coverage and different points of view.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.