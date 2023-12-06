James Blake on 'Playing Robots Into Heaven'

Since English-born musician James Blake splashed onto the music scene just over a decade ago, he’s collaborated with some of the industry’s biggest names.

That’s everyone from Beyoncé and Pharrell Williams, to SZA, Frank Ocean and Rosalía.

He’s also put out several critically acclaimed solo albums that showcase his range as a vocalist, DJ and musician, including his 2013 album“Overgrown,” which beat out David Bowie and Artic Monkeys to win the Mercury Prize for album of the year.

For his sixth album,“Playing Robots Into Heaven,” James takes us back to the electronic music scene of the early 2000s.

How does one of the biggest names in music production put together his own albums? And how is he rethinking success more than a decade into his career?

