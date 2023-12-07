Israel demands U.N. investigate charges of sexual violence by Hamas fighters
Israel wants the United Nations and international community to do more about its evidence of sexual violence by militants in the Hamas attack on Oct. 7.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Israel wants the United Nations and international community to do more about its evidence of sexual violence by militants in the Hamas attack on Oct. 7.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.