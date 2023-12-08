Birds aren't real? A gen-Z conspiracy theory turned social commentary

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Shock Value.

In 2016, Peter McIndoe started a farcical conspiracy theory called Birds Aren't Real—gaining a following of Gen Z adherents. He reflects on what the fake movement reveals about belief and belonging.

About Peter McIndoe

Peter McIndoe is the founder of Birds Aren't Real and has a social media following of 500,000. Growing up, McIndoe was home-schooled in a deeply conservative religious community in rural Arkansas. Today McIndoe works to explore the "us-versus-them" mentality implicit in conspiracy theories. His work has been featured everywhere from The Guardian to 60 Minutes. He is currently working on a book, due out in 2024.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHourand email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.