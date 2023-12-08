© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Wild honeyguide bird learns human calls, aids in finding honeycomb

Published December 8, 2023 at 6:40 AM MST

The honeyguide bird in Africa has a unique relationship with people; it will lead them to trees filled with honeycomb. A new study shows that these wild birds somehow learn the distinct calls used by human honey foragers in different countries to indicate that they’d like to partner up on a honey-seeking mission.

NPR’s Nell Greenfieldboyce reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

