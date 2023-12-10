© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
COP28 Update: Promises And Regrets

By Scott Detrow,
Nathan Rott
Published December 10, 2023 at 3:19 PM MST

UN climate talks are winding down in Dubai. Negotiators are debating the language on how to reduce the use of fossil fuels, climate finance for developing countries and renewable energy.

Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
Nathan Rott
Nathan Rott is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk, where he focuses on environment issues and the American West.
