COP28 Update: Promises And Regrets
UN climate talks are winding down in Dubai. Negotiators are debating the language on how to reduce the use of fossil fuels, climate finance for developing countries and renewable energy.
Copyright 2023 NPR
UN climate talks are winding down in Dubai. Negotiators are debating the language on how to reduce the use of fossil fuels, climate finance for developing countries and renewable energy.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.