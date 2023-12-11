Morning news brief
World policy leaders meeting in Qatar discuss war in Gaza. Donald Trump plans to skip testifying for a second time in the New York civil fraud trial. Argentine President Javier Milei is inaugurated.
Copyright 2023 NPR
