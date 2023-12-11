© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
SOS: US Fish and Wildlife Director Martha Williams

WAMU 88.5 | By Amanda Williams
Published December 11, 2023 at 2:29 PM MST
A cormorant eats a catfish in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
This month marks 50 years since Congress signed the Endangered Species Act – a landmark bill protecting some of the country’s most at-risk flora and fauna.  There’s one U.S. Agency tasked with managing our wildlife and its survival – and one woman in charge of it all.

Martha Williams has been leading the US Fish and Wildlife Service for almost 2 years now. She’s responsible for managing the wildlife across this country – and protecting those at risk of extinction. 

 This conversation is part of a series called “Save Our Species.” We discuss how successful the Endangered Species Act has been, how reviving a species can revive a whole ecosystem, how controversial reintroducing a species can be, and how humans are protecting wildlife on a global scale.

