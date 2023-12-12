As COP28 winds down, climate advocate finds draft agreement "disappointing"
With COP28 climate talks coming to an end, NPR's Ari Shapiro checks in with climate policy analyst Rachel Cleetus on where the latest agreement stands.
Copyright 2023 NPR
With COP28 climate talks coming to an end, NPR's Ari Shapiro checks in with climate policy analyst Rachel Cleetus on where the latest agreement stands.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.