Harvard President receives unanimous support from college's board

Published December 12, 2023 at 5:20 AM MST

Embattled Harvard President Claudine Gay has received unanimous support from the college’s board. The vote of confidence in her leadership comes after a backlash against Gay and other college leaders over their response to concerns about antisemitism and free speech on their campuses.

While the Harvard Corporation gave Gay support, they also raised concerns about allegations of plagiarism in her academic work, although the accusations appear to be unfounded.

Host Robin Young gets the latest from Claire Yuan, a staff writer for the Harvard Crimson who broke the news of the board’s vote.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

