© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

While war in Gaza continues, support for Hamas is growing in the West Bank

By Brian Mann
Published December 12, 2023 at 2:32 PM MST

While Israel aims to destroy Hamas so it can't attack again like it did on October 7, the group's popularity seems to be growing in the West Bank.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Brian Mann
Brian Mann is NPR's first national addiction correspondent. He also covers breaking news in the U.S. and around the world.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate