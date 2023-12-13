E3, once the 'Superbowl of video games, has been canceled for good
After two decades, an event once called "the Super Bowl of video games," has been canceled. And this time, the Electronic Entertainment Expo is gone for good.
Copyright 2023 NPR
After two decades, an event once called "the Super Bowl of video games," has been canceled. And this time, the Electronic Entertainment Expo is gone for good.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.