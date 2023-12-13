© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Fed held interest rates as inflation shows signs of cooling

By Scott Horsley
Published December 13, 2023 at 2:35 PM MST

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady today, amid signs of cooling inflation. Policymakers also offered some forecasts of what might be in store next year.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate