© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

DK Metcalf's ASL teacher says Seahawks receiver brings his own style to the language

By Steve Inskeep
Published December 14, 2023 at 2:58 AM MST

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf is learning American Sign Language and using it in his touchdown celebrations. We hear from his ASL instructor.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate