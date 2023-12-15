© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Disagreements emerge over who should be in control of Gaza when the war ends

By Daniel Estrin,
Steve Inskeep
Published December 15, 2023 at 4:54 AM MST

Who should be in charge in Gaza after the war? Disagreements have emerged between the U.S., Israel, Palestinian and Gulf leaders, and activists.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Daniel Estrin
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.
See stories by Daniel Estrin
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate