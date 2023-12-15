'Down Home Music' documents decades of American music in pictures

© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Published December 15, 2023 at 6:20 AM MST
The Hodges Brothers. (Chris Strachwitz)
The Hodges Brothers. (Chris Strachwitz)

Beginning in 1960, the late Chris Strachwitz traveled the country recording musicians who he presented on his label Arhoolie Records. Now the new coffee table book “Down Home Music” shares photos Strachwitz took along the way.

Host Deepa Fernandes speaks with music journalist Joel Selvin. He wrote the book with Strachwitz, who died earlier this year.

Sonny Boy Williams. (Chris Strachwitz)

Los Pinguinos. (Chris Strachwitz)

Chris Strachwitz. (Courtesy of Arhoolie Foundation)

Joel Selvin. (Courtesy of Chronicle Books)

