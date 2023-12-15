'Murderbot' science-fiction series returns with 'System Collapse'
The best-selling science fiction series “The Murderbot Diaries” returns with “System Collapse.”
Here & Now producers and series fans James Mastromarino and Emiko Tamagawa speak with author Martha Wells.
Martha Wells is the author of the “Murderbot” series. (Lisa Blaschke)
Book excerpt: ‘System Collapse’
By Martha Wells
Copyright © 2023 by Martha Wells.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.