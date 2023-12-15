© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Research shows a big increase in children taking melatonin

By Maria Godoy
Published December 15, 2023 at 3:17 AM MST

New research shows a big increase in children taking melatonin to help with sleep. Pediatricians warn the long-term effects of the hormone supplement aren't known.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Maria Godoy
Maria Godoy is a senior science and health editor and correspondent with NPR News. Her reporting can be heard across NPR's news shows and podcasts. She is also one of the hosts of NPR's Life Kit.
See stories by Maria Godoy

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate