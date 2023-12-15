Research shows a big increase in children taking melatonin
New research shows a big increase in children taking melatonin to help with sleep. Pediatricians warn the long-term effects of the hormone supplement aren't known.
Copyright 2023 NPR
New research shows a big increase in children taking melatonin to help with sleep. Pediatricians warn the long-term effects of the hormone supplement aren't known.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.