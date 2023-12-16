Chile to vote again on replacing its constitution
Voters in Chile return to the polls again on Sunday, to cast their ballots in a referendum that will mark their second attempt to replace their dictatorship era constitution.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Voters in Chile return to the polls again on Sunday, to cast their ballots in a referendum that will mark their second attempt to replace their dictatorship era constitution.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.