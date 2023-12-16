© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How was 2023 for EVs?

Published December 16, 2023 at 3:29 PM MST

NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with White House Senior Adviser Mitch Landrieu and Consumer Reports autos reporter Keith Barry about the challenge of achieving the Biden administration's EV sales goals.

Copyright 2023 NPR

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate