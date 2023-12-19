How young adults in China feel about their dimming economic prospects
China's slowing economic growth is putting pressure on citizens in their 20s and 30s. They feel their future won't be as bright as that of their parents.
Copyright 2023 NPR
China's slowing economic growth is putting pressure on citizens in their 20s and 30s. They feel their future won't be as bright as that of their parents.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.