© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Spielberg's 1991 movie 'Hook' was nearly a musical. Now its score has been released

By Tim Greiving
Published December 19, 2023 at 3:03 AM MST

Steven Spielberg's 1991 movie "Hook" was nearly a musical. Now the never-heard score with tunes by John Williams has been recorded and released.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Tim Greiving
See stories by Tim Greiving

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate