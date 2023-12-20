© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Deciphering a mother's secret Christmas code

By Rachel Martin
Published December 20, 2023 at 3:04 AM MST

A woman talks about how she and her siblings cracked a secret code their mother came up with to prevent them from figuring out the gifts left for them under the Christmas tree.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a founding host of NPR's award-winning morning news podcast Up First. Martin's interviews take listeners behind the headlines to understand the people at the center of those stories.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate