© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
A Martínez
Published December 22, 2023 at 3:00 AM MST

U.N. Security Council deadlocked on possible ceasefire in Gaza. Violent online rhetoric heats up after Colorado ballot ruling on Trump. Michigan leaders say they need help with Chicago migrant crisis.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate