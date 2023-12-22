Reactions are mixed to the removal of a Confederate monument from Arlington cemetery
Workers at Arlington National Cemetery will finish removing a monument to Confederate soldiers from the grounds Friday, drawing mixed reactions.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Workers at Arlington National Cemetery will finish removing a monument to Confederate soldiers from the grounds Friday, drawing mixed reactions.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.