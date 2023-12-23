'Ferrari' is an inside look at the legendary family from the director of 'Heat'
NPR's Scott Simon talks with Michael Mann — director of "Heat" and "Ali" — about his new movie about the legendary family behind Ferrari sports cars.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Scott Simon talks with Michael Mann — director of "Heat" and "Ali" — about his new movie about the legendary family behind Ferrari sports cars.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.