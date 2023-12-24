NPR staffers illustrate their love for graphic novels off the 2023 Books We Love list
NPR staff suggest graphic novels and memoirs from our Books We Love list: "I Must Be Dreaming," "Mimosa," and "Artificial: A Love Story."
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR staff suggest graphic novels and memoirs from our Books We Love list: "I Must Be Dreaming," "Mimosa," and "Artificial: A Love Story."
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.