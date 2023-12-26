© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

In Gaza, Doctors Without Borders coordinator witnesses children's extreme suffering

By Aya Batrawy
Published December 26, 2023 at 3:01 AM MST

A medical worker who recently left Gaza describes the difficulties treating children who've lost limbs and are dealing with hopelessness.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Aya Batrawy
Aya Batraway is an NPR International Correspondent based in Dubai. She joined in 2022 from the Associated Press, where she was an editor and reporter for over 11 years.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate