© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. or Israeli confrontations with Iran-backed militias have increased

By Asma Khalid,
Peter Kenyon
Published December 27, 2023 at 3:08 AM MST

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, the U.S. and Israel have been getting into more frequent conflicts with Iran-backed militias around the Middle East.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Asma Khalid
Asma Khalid is a White House correspondent for NPR. She also co-hosts The NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Asma Khalid
Peter Kenyon
Peter Kenyon is NPR's international correspondent based in Istanbul, Turkey.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate