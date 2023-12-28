© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

AI has become a tool in the search for climate solutions

By Julia Simon
Published December 28, 2023 at 4:07 PM MST

From controlled burns to detecting methane leaks and locating critical minerals — artificial intelligence is now a key tool for people working on climate solutions.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Julia Simon
Julia Simon is the Climate Solutions reporter on NPR's Climate Desk. She covers the ways governments, businesses, scientists and everyday people are working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. She also works to hold corporations, and others, accountable for greenwashing.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate