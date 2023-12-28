Democrats look to codify abortion access into Arizona state law
Political strategists are turning to Arizona as the next battleground over abortion. Abortion-related initiatives have proved to be a major voter mobilizer.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Political strategists are turning to Arizona as the next battleground over abortion. Abortion-related initiatives have proved to be a major voter mobilizer.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.