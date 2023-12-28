© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Morning news brief

By Asma Khalid,
A Martínez
Published December 28, 2023 at 3:05 AM MST

WHO cautions disease may kill more people in Gaza than combat. The New York Times sues ChatGPT's OpenAI and Microsoft for copyright infringement, and 2023 is expected to be the hottest year on record.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Asma Khalid
Asma Khalid is a White House correspondent for NPR. She also co-hosts The NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Asma Khalid
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate