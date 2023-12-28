Morning news brief
WHO cautions disease may kill more people in Gaza than combat. The New York Times sues ChatGPT's OpenAI and Microsoft for copyright infringement, and 2023 is expected to be the hottest year on record.
Copyright 2023 NPR
