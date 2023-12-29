One Palestinian man and his family struggle to survive in southern Gaza
A look at one man in Gaza who went from being a successful cattle farmer to now living in a van with his family. They have no water and little hope.
Copyright 2023 NPR
A look at one man in Gaza who went from being a successful cattle farmer to now living in a van with his family. They have no water and little hope.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.