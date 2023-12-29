© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pan African village for returning diaspora in Ghana becomes a source of bitterness

By Emmanuel Akinwotu
Published December 29, 2023 at 3:07 AM MST

The dream of the Pan African Village, a rural settlement for returning diaspora in Ghana's Cape Coast, has become a source of bitterness.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Emmanuel Akinwotu
Emmanuel Akinwotu is an international correspondent for NPR. He joined NPR in 2022 from The Guardian, where he was West Africa correspondent.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate