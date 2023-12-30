© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah rise amid fears of the war spilling over

By Alina Selyukh,
Carrie Kahn
Published December 30, 2023 at 6:07 AM MST

We look at the increase in tensions between Hezbollah militants and Israel on the Lebanese border, as Israel ramps up its offensive in Gaza.

Alina Selyukh
Alina Selyukh is a business correspondent at NPR, where she follows the path of the retail and tech industries, tracking how America's biggest companies are influencing the way we spend our time, money, and energy.
Carrie Kahn
Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico. She covers Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.
