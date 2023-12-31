2023 was the year of special counsel appointments for cases involving Trump and Biden
This year two more special counsels joined Jack Smith in leading some of the most sensitive investigations at the Justice Department.
Copyright 2023 NPR
This year two more special counsels joined Jack Smith in leading some of the most sensitive investigations at the Justice Department.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.