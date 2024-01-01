© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Earthquake strikes central Japan in early hours of New Years morning

Published January 1, 2024 at 5:06 AM MST

Central Japan was struck by an earthquake this morning. It felled trees, power lines and some structures leaving people trapped. A tsunami warning has been in place for most of the day, however the severity of it has been downgraded substantially.

The Wall Street Journal’s Tokyo Bureau chief Peter Landers joins host Robin Young with the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate