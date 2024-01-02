Road design 'bible' update leaves safety advocates wanting more

The most important road safety document you’ve never heard of is getting a refresh.

The Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices — sometimes called “the bible of road design” — just got an update for the first time in over a decade.

The Biden administration says the changes will protect cyclists and pedestrians, but safety advocates wanted more.

NPR’s Joel Rose reports.

