© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Migrants find warmth and safety in a widow's failing Denver motel

CPR News | By Kevin Beaty
Published January 3, 2024 at 4:09 PM MST

A lonely widow took in migrants for free at her failing Denver motel. Hundreds now have a warm, safe place to sleep and are showering her with gratitude.

Copyright 2024 CPR News
Kevin Beaty

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate