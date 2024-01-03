Migrants find warmth and safety in a widow's failing Denver motel
A lonely widow took in migrants for free at her failing Denver motel. Hundreds now have a warm, safe place to sleep and are showering her with gratitude.
Copyright 2024 CPR News
A lonely widow took in migrants for free at her failing Denver motel. Hundreds now have a warm, safe place to sleep and are showering her with gratitude.
Copyright 2024 CPR News
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.