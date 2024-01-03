The third anniversary of Jan. 6

It’s been three years since a group of insurrectionists, emboldened by former President Donald Trump, attacked the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

More than 1,069 people were arrested for their involvement in the attack and over 500 have been sentenced. But has justice really been served?

Trump is running for reelection this year. And despite being the first president in the history of the United States to face criminal charges, he has remained the top Republican candidate for the 2024 election. According to a recent poll conducted by the University of Maryland and The Washington Post, Republicans are more sympathetic to the Capitol rioters and more likely to absolve Trump of responsibility for the attack on the Capitol than they were three years ago.

As we approach the anniversary of one the most politically scandalous days in U.S. history, we reflect on the lessons learned. What can we expect from this year’s elections and what can be expected of the future of our democracy?

